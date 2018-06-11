"This Is Nigeria": Can music and freedom of speech go hand in hand? [This is Culture TMC]

The Morning Call
Can music and freedom of expression go hand in hand? This is the dilemma faced by Falz the Bahd Guy.
If you do not know his name, you’ve probably seen his latest music video, “This Is Nigeria”, which has created such a buzz since its release earlier this month.
In this video, a militant parody of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”, Falz draws up an inventory of the political, economic and social situation of Nigeria, a few months away from the next presidential election.
This controversial artwork has attracted the wrath of the Muslim Rights Concern. According to the group, the video manifests ethnic bias and has the potential to cause an unprecedented religious crisis.
But sparking the debate is exactly what Falz had in mind, and many today, compare him to the king of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti.
up next
Most read
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Nigeria's inflation drops to lowest in more than two years in May
Go to video
Nigeria thwarts World Cup child trafficking plot at airport
Go to video
[Photos] Nigeria makes fashionable entrance in Russia
02:35
Pointe Noire 'Nsangu Ndji' festival: Behind the scenes
Go to video
Nigeria, Tunisia drop in FIFA rankings ahead of World Cup
Go to video
Nigeria coach says Super Eagles are 'positively angry' after humbling Czech defeat