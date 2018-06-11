Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

"This Is Nigeria": Can music and freedom of speech go hand in hand? [This is Culture TMC]

"This Is Nigeria": Can music and freedom of speech go hand in hand? [This is Culture TMC]
Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

Can music and freedom of expression go hand in hand? This is the dilemma faced by Falz the Bahd Guy.

If you do not know his name, you’ve probably seen his latest music video, “This Is Nigeria”, which has created such a buzz since its release earlier this month.

In this video, a militant parody of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”, Falz draws up an inventory of the political, economic and social situation of Nigeria, a few months away from the next presidential election.

This controversial artwork has attracted the wrath of the Muslim Rights Concern. According to the group, the video manifests ethnic bias and has the potential to cause an unprecedented religious crisis.

But sparking the debate is exactly what Falz had in mind, and many today, compare him to the king of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..