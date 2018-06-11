Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Riek Machar, Salva Kirr chance at peace in Khartoum meeting?

Riek Machar, Salva Kirr chance at peace in Khartoum meeting?
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

If all goes well, a top reconciliation meeting is expected in Sudan, between South Sudan’s armed opposition leader Riek Machar and his rival President Salva Kiir. Machar has said he would be happy to meet with his biter rival and is willing to do so “for the sake of peace”.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir offered to host a meeting between the warring parties this week as regional leaders seek an end to the more than four-year civil war in South Sudan. But South Sudan’s President, Kiir has denied knowledge of planned talks in Khartoum.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..