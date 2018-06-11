Mixed reactions trail Congolese warlord's conviction overturn

Mixed reactions continue to trail the acquittal of former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba. Bemba’s convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity were overturned by a majority at the

appeals chamber of the international criminal court in the Hague on Friday.

At the end of his original trial in 2016, the court had found the 55-year-old warlord guilty and ruled that he had commanded a militia that committed mass murder, rape and pillage in neighbouring

Central African Republic, between October 2002 and March 2003.