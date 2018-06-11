Ethiopia PM meets Sisi as Egypt seeks mutual cooperation

Ethiopia’s prime minister has held bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart, securing the release of Ethiopian prisoners held in the North African nation.

Abiy Ahmed who is in Egypt for a two day state visit, held a meeting with president Abdel Fattah el Sisi and the two leaders agreed to elevate their countries’ relationship to a strategic level of mutual trust, cooperation and support.

The chief of staff in the office of the Ethiopian prime minister, Fitsum Arega said the two leaders also reiterated their commitment to set up a joint fund for infrastructure development.

In this spirit of brotherhood, the two leaders affirmed their commitment to set up a joint fund for infrastructure development such as energy. #Egypt also freed all Ethiopian prisoners during the visit of HE PM Dr Abey Ahmed & they will travel to #Ethiopia (2/2). pic.twitter.com/pQoCJQhFe2 — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) 10 juin 2018

Egypt has lately been concerned about the effect that an Ethiopian dam being built on the Nile river would have on water flowing to its fields downstream.

The two countries, together with Sudan recently agreed to create a scientific committee dedicated to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.