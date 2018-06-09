Inspire Africa: Solutions borne out of hardship and challenges

In this episode of Inspire Africa, we bring you a fast growing model of employment, freelancing in Morocco, a pediatrician in Uganda who is saving sick newborns whose mothers can’t breastfeed and a startup that set out to regulate the local motortaxi sector in Uganda. Dubbed SafeBoda, the founder of the application tells us how he’s working to make the riders less reckless.

And from social media, a controversial stunt at the Kibera Talent Festival in Kenya, plus something from Southern Algeria.