Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Inspire Africa: Solutions borne out of hardship and challenges

Inspire Africa: Solutions borne out of hardship and challenges

Inspire africa

In this episode of Inspire Africa, we bring you a fast growing model of employment, freelancing in Morocco, a pediatrician in Uganda who is saving sick newborns whose mothers can’t breastfeed and a startup that set out to regulate the local motortaxi sector in Uganda. Dubbed SafeBoda, the founder of the application tells us how he’s working to make the riders less reckless.

And from social media, a controversial stunt at the Kibera Talent Festival in Kenya, plus something from Southern Algeria.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..