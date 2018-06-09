Inspire Africa: Solutions borne out of hardship and challenges

Inspire africa
In this episode of Inspire Africa, we bring you a fast growing model of employment, freelancing in Morocco, a pediatrician in Uganda who is saving sick newborns whose mothers can’t breastfeed and a startup that set out to regulate the local motortaxi sector in Uganda. Dubbed SafeBoda, the founder of the application tells us how he’s working to make the riders less reckless.
And from social media, a controversial stunt at the Kibera Talent Festival in Kenya, plus something from Southern Algeria.
Go to video
Zimbabwe's MDC party promises to revive ailing economy if it wins election
Go to video
Africa's largest fishing firm Oceana could lose fishing rights in Namibia
Go to video
Congo's prime minister to sign new mining code into law
Go to video
Tanzanian prosecutors charge two telecoms chief executives, 4 others with fraud
Go to video
South Africa telcoms MTN, Vodacom welcome Ethiopia's liberalisation move
09:59
Angola: an exclusive interview with President João Lourenço