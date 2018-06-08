Welcome to Africanews

Mali's ruling party and opposition leaders meet, calm tension

Mali's ruling party and opposition leaders meet, calm tension
with JERRY BAMBI

This Friday in Mali, as the opposition stages new protests, demonstrators could heave some sigh of relief and are likely not to be worried about a police crackdown.

At least 25 persons had been injured in last week’s protests after clashes between security forces and opposition supporters.

But today’s likely relief comes after Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maïga gave a go ahead for opposition protests in a meeting on thursday, where, together with leaders from his party and the opposition, decided to ensure peace and calm.

Mali’s main opposition alliance are demanding peaceful and transparent elections in July. They also want better coverage of their campaigning on state television.

