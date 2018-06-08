Congolese warlord Jean Pierre Bemba's conviction overturned

Democratic Republic Of Congo
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
The International Criminal Court on Friday overturned the war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba on appeal.
Presiding judge Christine Van den Wijngaert said that Bemba could not be held responsible for atrocities carried out by troops under his control in neighbouring Central African Republic, and that trial judges had failed to consider the efforts he made to stop crimes once he became aware of them.
Bemba, a former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, had been sentenced to 18 years in prison in June 2016 for alleged crimes including murder and rape.
Go to video
WHO boss optimistic Ebola outbreak in DRC is stabilising
05:29
Utilizing natural resources in Africa [Business segment]
00:59
All contacts of Ebola patients have been vaccinated: medical workers
Go to video
Central African Republic approves war crimes court
01:20
War crimes court to start probe in Central African Republic: UN
01:09
Nigeria, DR Congo draw 1-1 in World Cup 2018 prep