Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Investigation exposes corruption in African football

Investigation exposes corruption in African football

The Morning Call

In Sport this weekend, we look at the French Open but first, Raziah Athman asks, should we rethink outcomes of tens of football matches across Africa?

An investigation by Ghanaian undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, exposes over 100 African referees who take bribes before games.

This as the Ghana Football Association has been dissolved, to give way for probing into a corruption scandal.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..