Ethiopia PM in Uganda for Heroes' Day, to visit Egypt thereafter

Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed has started a two day state visit to Uganda, from where he will had to Egypt for talks that will include the Nile Basin dynamics, regional security and trade.

Abiy, who was received by president Yoweri Museveni, will preside over Uganda’s National Heroes’ Day celebrations on Saturday. The government of Uganda earlier this week announced that he will be honored with the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa – The Grand Master medal, the highest honor for a head of state.

Authorities in Uganda said bilateral trade between the two countries stands at $1 million, and the two leaders will be seeking ways to enhance bilateral cooperation frameworks.

Abiy to visit ‘dam-wary’ Egypt

Abiy will then head to Cairo where he is expected to meet president Abdel Fatah el Sisi, and the two leaders will discuss the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that has caused concern in Egypt.

Abiy’s two legged visit out of Ethiopia comes in the wake of a week of drastic reforms including the lifting of the state of emergency, announcements that Ethiopia will partially liberalise the economy and acceptance of the 2000 Algiers Agreement that potentially ends conflict with Eritrea.

On Thursday, the 41 year old former intelligence office also made some key personnel changes in the country’s security sector, appointing a new army chief of staff and replacing the director of national intelligence and security services.