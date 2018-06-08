Controversial Ugandan MP Ibrahim Abiriga shot dead

A controversial parliamentarian in Uganda has been shot dead. Ibrahim Abiriga and his personal body guard was gunned down close to Uganda’s capital Kampala.

Famed for donning yellow attire to show his undying allegiance to Uganda’s ruling party- the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Abiriga represented Arua municipality, a city in the northwest.

He was one of the legislators that vehemently supported a controversial constitutional amendment last year which removed the presidential age limit. Opponents of the amendment said it was meant to ensure President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, rules for life.

I have received news about the senseless killing of Arua Municipality MP, Hon Ibrahim Abiriga, and his bodyguard on the city's outskirts. I have tasked security agencies to expeditiously find these killers and the nation will be updated soon. May Hon Abiriga's soul rest in peace. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 8, 2018

TRAGIC! Uganda's insecurity affects upper &bottom rungs of society equally &brutally! Security systems are clearly dysfunctional. A new start necessary.

My thoughts &prayers go to Hon Abiriga's family, relatives &friends.

Inna lillahi wa inna illahi raj'un. PGovUg Parliament_Ug https://t.co/oHcX3C2pYW — Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) June 8, 2018

Parliament has learnt and confirms that Hon Ibrahim Abiriga,MP Arua Municipality has been shot dead at Kawanda. The Parliamentary Commission sends it condolences to his family, constituents and the country at large. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAbiriga pic.twitter.com/mALAvY5pO4 — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) June 8, 2018

I get the feeling that in Uganda you are only alive because no one wants you dead #RIPAbiriga — Joshua (@JoshWakabi) June 8, 2018

Of all the clearly corrupt people on these streets, you choose to go for the MP with the smallest car. #RIPAbiriga pic.twitter.com/webFGp8h1F — ERA ?™ (@Eramioe) June 8, 2018

Before becoming a member of parliament, Abiriga was a rebel leader fighting in Uganda’s northwest. He sought amnesty and was pardoned by the government of Yoweri Museveni.

Last year, he was pictured easing himself in the open in Kampala. He was charged in a city court and fined.

Police confirmed his death. His killers were reportedly riding on a motorcycle. He was killed as he drove home. His death enlisted mixed reactions from Ugandans especially on social media. Many expressed shock and outrage.

…This World Is Not My Home, I am Just Passing Through! #RIPAbiriga pic.twitter.com/iJjnfQ6pa8 — OPP (@patrickoyulu) June 8, 2018

Are we going to ignore the fact that Uganda is no longer a safe place to live in?#RIPAbiriga — Aine Derrick (@hotniqqha) June 8, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abiriga has been shot.



It is reported that he was shot near Energo fuel station Kawanda while he approached his home.#RIPAbiriga #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/Jjt8l121Fd — NBS Television (@nbstv) June 8, 2018

I have learnt with shock of the murder of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga. I convey my sincere condolences to his family, the parliament of Uganda and the entire country. Here is a man who spoke straight and what you saw was what you got. I condemn this murder. #RIPAbiriga pic.twitter.com/eLrdlTsB7g — Norbert Mao (@norbertmao) June 8, 2018

Uganda has been hit by a wave of crime lately, mostly kidnappings for ransom and murders.

His death comes just a day after President Museveni, in an address to the nation, vowed to defeat crime.