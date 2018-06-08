Burundi's Nkurunziza not to run for another term in 2020

The Morning Call
What could be described as a surprise announcement was made on thursday in Burundi.
Long-serving President Pierre Nkurunziza said he would step down in 2020 and not seek another term in office. Nkurunziza was widely expected to take advantage of recent changes made to the constitution and approved by a recent referendum to stand for two more terms.
The constitutional changes adopted in the referendum had raised concerns that Burundi could see a repeat of deadly unrest that erupted in 2015 after he stood for third time. But now, it seems like those fears have eased at least for now.
