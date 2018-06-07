Mauritanian blogger yet to be freed after jail sentence for blasphemy

The Morning Call
Cheikh Ould Mohamed Ould Mkheitir, a young Mauritanian blogger sentenced to death in 2014 for blasphemy but whose sentenced was later commuted to two years in prison hasn’t yet regained freedom.
He should have left jail in November 2017. The blogger’s article was considered insulting to the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, after questioning choices made by the Prophet during the jihads fought in the 7th Century. Also in the article, he condemned the mistreatment of black Mauritanians who are allegedly discriminated against.
But Cheikh Ould Mohammed had argued that in all, his article was meant to criticise the use of religion to justify discrimination. The case, in the north-western city of Nouadhibou, divided Mauritania, the Islamic republic with many conservative muslims calling for his execution.
Go to video
Malawi media giant defies closure by gov't over unpaid taxes
Go to video
Complexities of Ethiopia's problems mentally burdens freed Andargachew
Go to video
Ethiopia drops charges against prominent activists and media organisations
Go to video
Egypt court orders YouTube ban over Prophet Mohammad video
00:20
Bridging cultures: Ramadan opens doors and minds
Go to video
Angolan journalist Rafael Marques named 'World Press Freedom Hero'