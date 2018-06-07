Angola: an exclusive interview with President João Lourenço

Angola is considered one of the countries with the greatest potential in Africa, but it is experiencing a serious economic crisis.

President João Lourenço, the successor to José Eduardo dos Santos, who was in power for 38 years, made a smooth transition in last year’s general elections.

It was France he chose for his first state visit to Europe and our colleague from Euronews’ Portuguese service Michel Santos sat down with him to discuss the economy, politics, diplomacy and so much more.