'Early child marriage must no longer be accepted'- deputy UN chief Amina Mohammed

The European Development Days (EDD) forum, the platform that brings the development community together each year to share ideas and experiences, has just ended. Held in Brussels Belgium this year from the 5th to 6th of June, the forum harped on empowering women for sustainable development.

With about 6000 participants from over 140 countries, experts at the forum, advocated the need to empower women and girls in all spheres of life and eliminating gender inequality.

This they believe is the most effective approach of eradicating extreme poverty. Speaking with Africanews’ Elayne Wangalwa at the forum, UN deputy secretary general Amina Mohammed applauded and advocated for more social movements in support of women and girls. She said social movements must no longer accept early child marriage and children out of school.