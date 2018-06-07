Beyond Vacation: Sports Tourism [Travel]

The idea of tourism and vacations go hand in hand for a lot of people. Not only because many feel tourism is streamlined: visiting a new place, exploring, taking pictures, and then returning home after a couple of weeks. The truth though is that tourism is no longer limited to sun, sea, and hill top resorts. Rather, new generation tourists are more inclined towards active vacationing and other forms of tourism, which is why sports tourism seems to be gaining so much of attention and popularity.

On this week’s Travel segment Afolake Oyinloye discussed several reasons why sports tourism thrives.