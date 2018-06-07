Beyond Vacation: Sports Tourism [Travel]

The Morning Call
The idea of tourism and vacations go hand in hand for a lot of people. Not only because many feel tourism is streamlined: visiting a new place, exploring, taking pictures, and then returning home after a couple of weeks. The truth though is that tourism is no longer limited to sun, sea, and hill top resorts. Rather, new generation tourists are more inclined towards active vacationing and other forms of tourism, which is why sports tourism seems to be gaining so much of attention and popularity.
On this week’s Travel segment Afolake Oyinloye discussed several reasons why sports tourism thrives.
04:07
Virunga park, DRC closed to tourists
01:33
Ellen DeGeneres shares gorilla experience, authorities note population recovery
Go to video
Ethiopia begins issuing online visas for all tourists starting June 1
Go to video
New Boks skipper Kolisi wants to inspire all South Africans
Go to video
Kagame, Ellen DeGeneres discuss gorilla conservation in Rwanda
Go to video
Ethiopia PM hints of visa-free entry for all Africans