Utilizing natural resources in Africa [Business segment]

The Democratic Republic of Congo promulgated its new mining code on March 9 in a bid to generate revenue from its natural resources. Authorities say, the move was also to primarily improve the lives of its people.

Since the new mining code became effective, relations with multinational companies that exploit these minerals have reportedly deteriorated considerably.

Algeria and Gabon are said to be considering raising taxes on mineral exploration in their respective countries. On the business segment of the Morning Call, Jean David-Mihamle examines the pros and cons on increasing taxes and discusses why adding value to mineral resources could help the continent benefit immensely from its endowed natural resources.