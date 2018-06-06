Welcome to Africanews

More suspects arraigned in Kenya over NYS scam

with JERRY BAMBI

Twenty more suspects were arraigned at the anti-corruption court on Monday in Kenya, to face charges in relation to the theft of nearly a 100 million dollars at the National Youth Service.

The suspects, who are before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, face multiple charges among which are the abuse of office and willful failure to comply with applicable procedures.

In total, 43 persons have so far now been charged over the scam.

