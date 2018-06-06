Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Ivory Coast: opposition rejects third term prospect for Ouattara

Ivory Coast: opposition rejects third term prospect for Ouattara
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

An opposition coalition party in Ivory Coast has rejected the prospect of a third term for President Alassane Ouattara.

The Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS) group described such attempt as “un-constitutional, unacceptable and unattainable.”

The Ivorian leader had in a recent interview granted to Jeune Afrique said the new constitution permitted him to do two terms from 2020.

Ouattara came to power after a bloody five-month crisis in 2010-11.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..