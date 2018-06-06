Ivory Coast: opposition rejects third term prospect for Ouattara

An opposition coalition party in Ivory Coast has rejected the prospect of a third term for President Alassane Ouattara.

The Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS) group described such attempt as “un-constitutional, unacceptable and unattainable.”

The Ivorian leader had in a recent interview granted to Jeune Afrique said the new constitution permitted him to do two terms from 2020.

Ouattara came to power after a bloody five-month crisis in 2010-11.