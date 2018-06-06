European Development Days 2018 harps on empowering women for sustainable development

As the European Development Days 2018 comes to an end in Brussels, Belgium, experts at the event advocated for need to empower women and girls for a sustainable development.

The forum attracted more than 6000 participants from over 140 countries, emphasised on the importance of empowering women in all spheres of life and eliminating gender inequality.

Experts say advancing gender equality is the most effective approach to eradicating extreme poverty and building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world.

They find it difficult to take their place; at the political level they find it difficult to have the necessary means of qualifications and skills.

Women and gender have been on the development agenda for almost half a century, debates on women’s rights are best assured on the grounds of economic efficiency or equity.

This and many related issues were established at the European Development Days EDD forum.

Minister for the Advancement of Women, family and the protection of children in Central African Republic C.A.R, Aline Gisele Pana said today women in the C.A.R need the support of the International Community to contribute to the country’s recovery, whether in the C.A.R or in other countries where, unfortunately, the socio-cultural constraints make it difficult for women to become emancipated.

"They find it difficult to take their place; at the political level they find it difficult to have the necessary means of qualifications and skills, the necessary means to find and mobilise funding to accompany them in the creation of activities," she added.

According to the Minister for Women and the Family, Djibouti, Moumina Houmed Hasssan the forum allowed participants to exchange experiences amongst different political leaders of the continent in Africa and to see how Europe can help.

“We can use it to a good advantage for the development of our country, it is the first objective, because we do not have the chance to have this type of high-level meeting,” she said.

