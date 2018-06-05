Welcome to Africanews

Virunga park, DRC closed to tourists

with JERRY BAMBI

After several deadly incidents, the Virunga Park eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC has announced it will remain closed to tourists until the end of the year, so as to take action against insecurity.

This comes after the latest incident of death of a ranger and the kidnapping of three people including two British tourists.

The tourists were however released two days later.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

