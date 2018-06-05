Virunga park, DRC closed to tourists

The Morning Call
After several deadly incidents, the Virunga Park eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC has announced it will remain closed to tourists until the end of the year, so as to take action against insecurity.
This comes after the latest incident of death of a ranger and the kidnapping of three people including two British tourists.
The tourists were however released two days later.
