Ethiopia's parliament lifts state of emergency: state media

Ethiopia’s parliament approved on Tuesday a government move to end a state of emergency two months earlier than planned, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported.

The decision follows a weekend resolution by the Council of Ministers to noted that ‘law and order’ had been restored.

The state of emergency was imposed in mid February after the resignation of former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn which gave rise to a power struggle within the ruling coalition, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

Fana Broadcasting reported that Ethiopia’s 547- seat House of People’s Representatives discussed the council’s resolution on Tuesday and overwhelmingly passed it with just eight abstentions.

All legislators in Ethiopia’s parliament are members of the ruling party.

Abiy champions political reforms

Abiy Ahmed, a former army officer who replaced Hailemariam as premier, has travelled around Ethiopia, promising to address grievances strengthen a range of political and civil rights.

Authorities have pledged to push through a raft of reforms that have included the release of thousands of prisoners.