Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

DRC: Opposition enraged as pro-Kabila 'campaign' clip appears on social media

DRC: Opposition enraged as pro-Kabila 'campaign' clip appears on social media
Victor Muisyo

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition has been enraged by a video that appears to be a pro-Kabila political campaign clip doing rounds on social media. Kabila is ineligible to run for another term having reached the constitutional limit of two terms in office in December 2016, but there have been rumours he could seek another term.

The 1.46-minute clip created by ruling party members describes Kabila as ‘Indispensable for Congo’ while praising him for keeping peace in the country, developing infrastructure, growing the Congolese economy, among other perceived accomplishments.

Adam Chalwe, a party official and youth coordinator for the presidential majority, told the BBCthat the video was intended to thank Kabila for all he has done for the country and that there was ‘more to come’.

Posters showing Kabila as a presidential candidate are also reported to have been spotted in the capital Kinshasa, drawing criticism from opposition leaders.

READ:Kabila third term scare as ruling party erects posters across DR Congo

DRC’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) set the election date to December 23, 2018 and the deadline for declaring candidates is just over two months away.

After a reshuffle this month of Congo’s Constitutional Court and provocative comments from members of his inner circle, suspicion is rife that Kabila, in power since the death of his father, Laurent, in 2001, intends to bypass the constitution and run for a third term.

Any move to extend Kabila’s stay in power would likely ignite chaos across the vast, mineral-rich country, which has never seen a peaceful change of power in the 58 years since independence from Belgium.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..