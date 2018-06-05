Buying drinks using facial recognition [Sci Tech]

Imagine walking into your favorite pub for a drink and while at it you do not need to pay by cash, debit/credit card and not even a contact-less payment system. China’s largest e-commerce platform Alibaba has created an automated wine store where facial recognition allows customers to pay for their drinks.

Also, Time Magazine took to the sky with nearly 1,000 drones to create its iconic red-bordered cover hundreds of feet over Folsom, California. Time teamed up with Intel to create the airborne cover, using 958 of Intel’s Shooting Star drones that can be programmed to create images with their lights.

And we ask if Africa has got a plan as big data increasingly becomes a part of our every day lives in the near future. We speak to Ghanaian-based fintech enterpreneur Emmanuel Mbalam on what governments on the continent should be doing about the new technology.

One thing you should be careful about is data protection. I do not know how they are going to manage that.

