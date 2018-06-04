Welcome to Africanews

Crackdown on protests in Mali leave several injured

with Jerry Bambi

Calls for the resignation of prime minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga has intensified after dozens of people were hurt in opposition protests in Bamako, on Saturday.

Riot police are reported to have used tear gas to break up opposition supporters who had planned to march through Bamako to call for transparency in next month’s presidential election.

About 30 people are said to have been wounded,in the protests.

