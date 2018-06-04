Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

CAR: special criminal court to begin investigations

CAR: special criminal court to begin investigations
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A special criminal court to try the worst crimes committed in the Central African Republic (CAR) is due to start its formal investigations.

This follows last week’s national assembly adoption of the law ratifying the regulation of the Special Criminal Court- the jurisdiction that will adjudicate crimes committed in the country’s brutal civil conflict since 2003.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..