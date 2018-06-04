CAR: special criminal court to begin investigations

The Morning Call
A special criminal court to try the worst crimes committed in the Central African Republic (CAR) is due to start its formal investigations.
This follows last week’s national assembly adoption of the law ratifying the regulation of the Special Criminal Court- the jurisdiction that will adjudicate crimes committed in the country’s brutal civil conflict since 2003.
