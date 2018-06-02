'Spider-man' Gassama's family in Mali 'proud of him'

He has become a global hero for saving the life of a 4 year old boy dangling the balcony of a Paris flat.

Mamoudu Gassama’s herioc act of kindness and courage has become a source of pride for his family in Mali were he comes from after a video of him went viral.

His cousin Cheickné Gassama says the family is proud of him.

When I saw the video it shocked me, I know Mamoudou is a man, he risked his life to save a child.He has received the papers and a job too, which is very good news for the whole family. Today, we are so proud of him.

Cheickne Gassama, a cousin to the now widely known modern-day spider-man said Gassama’s courage touched him to the core.

“The road to Libya is not easy..There are too many dangers there, you see, I’m scared I’m not like Mamoudou, he’s a real man, what he did touched me anyway, he touched me to the bottom of my heart and I’m proud of him, “ he added.

Mamoudou Gassama arrived in France in September last year after a perilous journey at sea. He has received French citizenship and begun a job as a fire man.

But, while many are hailing the gesture of Mamoudou Gassama, the associations of aid to migrants has denounced what they term as the “hypocrisy” and ‘‘shameless political recovery” of this naturalization, and also criticized the government’s migration policy.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the parents of Gassama has called on the public to respect their privacy, according to a statement cited by AFP.

