Officials meet to salvage Kim-Trump summit, Zidane leaves Real Madrid [International Edition]

A week full of highlights. A key North Korean official arrived in New York in the highest-level official visit to the United States in 18 years, as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un sought to salvage prospects for a high-stakes nuclear summit.

Meanwhile in a twist of turns, Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid boss, five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph.

These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

