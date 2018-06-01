Officials meet to salvage Kim-Trump summit, Zidane leaves Real Madrid [International Edition]

International edition
A week full of highlights. A key North Korean official arrived in New York in the highest-level official visit to the United States in 18 years, as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un sought to salvage prospects for a high-stakes nuclear summit.
Meanwhile in a twist of turns, Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid boss, five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph.
These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.
Go to video
Zinedine Zidane quits as Real Madrid coach
11:49
US-North Korea summit cancelled [International Edition]
12:35
Middle East conflict: What next? [International Edition]
Go to video
Egypt's Sisi says US Embassy move to Jerusalem causes instability
Go to video
Stranded South Sudan govt begs U.S. against assistance review
Go to video
Libyan coastguard intercepts more than 500 migrants