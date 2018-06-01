Army in Madagascar threatens to 'intervene' over political crisis

The Morning Call
Madagascar’s Minister of Defense, Beni Xavier Rasolofonirina has threatened, the army will “intervene” if the government and the opposition can not find a quick solution to the political crisis in the country.
Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests since April that initially sought to oppose new laws that the opposition said were crafted to bar their candidates from participating in elections expected this year.
But for now, negotiations between the government and the opposition are at a standstill.
