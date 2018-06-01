Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Army in Madagascar threatens to 'intervene' over political crisis

Army in Madagascar threatens to 'intervene' over political crisis
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Madagascar’s Minister of Defense, Beni Xavier Rasolofonirina has threatened, the army will “intervene” if the government and the opposition can not find a quick solution to the political crisis in the country.

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests since April that initially sought to oppose new laws that the opposition said were crafted to bar their candidates from participating in elections expected this year.

But for now, negotiations between the government and the opposition are at a standstill.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..