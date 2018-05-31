'Young Ecologists Parade' Pointe Noire, Congo

The Morning Call
Now, the 5th of June every year is celebrated as World Environment Day. The UN’s most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.
This year, the theme of the world environment day which comes up next tuesday is ‘Beating Plastic Solution’.
Elisabeth Ogoula Bellerose is the Managing Director of BtoBGABON, and BtoBCongo. She shares with us some insight on the protection of the environment and about the ‘Young Ecologists Parade’ which is billed to hold in Pointe Noire, Congo on this year’s World Environment Day.
01:15
