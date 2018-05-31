Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

VivaTech 2018: Smart Technology

VivaTech 2018: Smart Technology

New technologies

The latest technological innovations are changing consumer habits and managing daily life with applications and smartphones is no longer unusual.

Smart innovations designed to improve the daily life, even if many raise the question of privacy and the place of the human being in this race for progress.

The challenge will clearly be to find coexistence between man and machine.

Africanews’ Brigette Ugwe covering the 2018 Viva Tech forum got to sample some.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..