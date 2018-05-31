VivaTech 2018: Smart Technology

New technologies
The latest technological innovations are changing consumer habits and managing daily life with applications and smartphones is no longer unusual.
Smart innovations designed to improve the daily life, even if many raise the question of privacy and the place of the human being in this race for progress.
The challenge will clearly be to find coexistence between man and machine.
Africanews’ Brigette Ugwe covering the 2018 Viva Tech forum got to sample some.
11:14
Africa's digital trailblazers [Inspire Africa]
00:52
Kenya's president signs cybercrimes law opposed by media rights groups
04:52
Stem cells to cure life threatening illnesses [Sci Tech]
00:20
How will hyperspeed and AI tech shake up the Middle East?
05:41
Movie tech: Meet digital artist Till Nowak [Sci tech]
Go to video
First 3D printed public housing unveiled in Western France