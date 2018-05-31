Report casts grim outlook on investment in Djibouti

The Morning Call
Executive Director of EXX Africa, Dr. Robert Besseling, is an expert in forecasting political, security, and economic risk to African natural resources and associated infrastructure development.
Following his firm, EXX Africa’s report on Djibouti’s economy we ask him a number of questions on the economy of the country located in the Horn of Africa.
08:58
Ivory coast embarks on a 5-year plan for its Cashew sector [Business Africa]
02:28
Mismanagement of Africa's natural resources [Business Africa]
Go to video
[Photos] Throwback Thursday: African leaders then and now
04:48
Lighting up Africa: Of DRC's potential to power up half the continent
06:08
Is Africa ready for e-learning? [Sci Tech]
Go to video
Twenty-six countries sign commitment to AU's Single African Sky