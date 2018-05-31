Artificial Intelligence takes center stage at Viva Tech Summit

In three years, it has become the must-attend event dedicated to new technologies!

From May 24th to May 26th, the VivaTech Summit took up residence at Porte de Versailles in Paris.

During the three days, more than 100,000 visitors from all over the world were able to discover the innovations that will shape the world of tomorrow.

At the heart of this third edition is artificial intelligence, which is gradually becoming part of our daily lives.

The spotlight was also shone on Africa, which had a dedicated pavilion.

Highlights of this edition include the presence of Paul Kagame, the Rwandan president, who came to meet the 100 most innovative start-ups on the continent and the launch of 65 million euro Digital Africa Initiative, to support selected projects.