Archaelogists discover new geoglyphs in Peru

The Morning Call
We take you to Peru to admire dozens of new geoglyph engraved in the ground and recently discovered by archaeologists in the Southwest region of Peru.
We take you to Peru to admire dozens of new geoglyph engraved in the ground and recently discovered by archaeologists in the Southwest region of Peru.
Go to video
[Photos] U.S. museum expert savours Ethiopia's Lalibela Heritage Site
01:36
Archaeological discoveries in Luxor bring more tourists to Egypt[no comment]
Go to video
Archaeologists find goldsmith's tomb near Egyptian city of Luxor
01:23
Largest showcase of human-like fossils begins in South Africa
01:33
Ancient Egyptian statue not Ramses II but Psamtek I
01:04
Egypt archaeological experts prepare to transport colossus of Ramses II