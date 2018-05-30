Senegal: Sall yields to varsity student demands

President Macky Sall has approved an increase in scholarships and a reduction in the price of meals in public universities in the country.

The approval which is in favor of students, comes after a two week old strike staged to protest the death of a colleague during the demonstrations over welfare.

The 25-year-old Mouhamadou Fallou Sène, was shot dead on the 15th of May at the Gaston Berger University during the clashes that erupted with the gendarmerie.