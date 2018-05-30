Welcome to Africanews

[Photos] Malian 'spider-man' visits workplace, Paris Fire Brigade

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

France

Mamoudou Gassama, 22, arrived in France from Mali and stayed as an illegal immigrant till last weekend when he scaled a Paris building to rescue a 4-year-old.

Then there was a social media blitz of his about 30-seconds heroics. Now he is due to take post as a fireman with the Paris Fire Brigade and is in line to be granted French citizenship.

  • Saturday, May 26: Saved a baby from fourth floor of a Paris flat
  • Sunday: Video clip of his saving act goes viral especially on Twitter, called and congratulated by Paris mayor.
  • Monday: Meets French president Emmanuel Macron, gets certificate and medal. Offered job, nationality
  • Tuesday: Goes to familiarize with new work environment, “I’m going to do everything I can to get there,” he said during his visit to the Champerret barracks.

Photo credit: @PompiersParis

