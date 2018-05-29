Is Africa ready for e-learning? [Sci Tech]

There is no doubt that today’s generation is surrounded by technology like smart-phones, tablets and e-readers. In developed countries, teachers, parents and students have understood the growing influence of technology ,thus investments and response to this have been encouraging.

For instance, most schools in these countries have virtually taken the classroom online. In 2009, a state in the US, California passed a law that required all college textbooks to be available in an electronic form by 2020. In 2011, lawmakers in another state, Florida also ruled that public schools must convert their textbooks to digital versions.

We speak to Solomon Simukoko a tech enthusiast on the possibility of Africa using this revolution to change the phase of education on the continent.

They have looked at only one aspect of it and that is if you give digital media to kids, will that improve their education? What they need to look at, is a digital media is a tool, how will that type of information supplement what they are doing in class to create a more enhanced experience.

And, a Ghanaian senior high school won the Global Innovative Award at the World’s Robotics Championship held in Michigan, United States from May 17 -19, 2018.

The Opoku Ware senior high school based in Ghana’s second largest city Kumasi, beat high schools from across the world including India, China, Europe, Pakistan and the host nation, United States to emerge as champions.

Ignatius Annor has details on Sci Tech on The Morning Call.