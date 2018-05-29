Welcome to Africanews

Herdsmen violence and attacks continue in Nigeria

with JERRY BAMBI

The police in the northern state of Taraba, Nigeria, says it has evacuated an all-boys Catholic seminary in the state, following an invasion of the premises by suspected herdsmen.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen are reported to have attacked the minor seminary in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, beating two Catholic priests, and another being shot in the leg.

Confirming the attack, the Taraba state police commissioner, David Akinremi blamed the suspected herdsmen, who had previously had a dispute with the management of the seminary over their grazing activities in and around the premises.

