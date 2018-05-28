Welcome to Africanews

Washington blacklists six South Sudan officials

Washington blacklists six South Sudan officials
Amelia Nakitimbo with AFP

South Sudan

Six new South Sudan officials on Washington’s sanctions list.

The United States has asked the UN Security Council to blacklist several south Sudanese officials, including Defence Ministers Kuol Manyang Juk, Information Minister Michael Makuei and government member Martin Elia Lomuro.

The other three, Paul Malong, Malek Reuben and Koang Rambang Chol, are senior military officials.
They are accused of fuelling war and blocking humanitarian aid.

In a draft resolution, Washington, the largest donor to South Sudan, also calls for the one-year extension of sanctions against the world’s youngest country and the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations expert group.

Like the previous six already on a blacklist in 2015, the other six will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes if the resolution is adopted at a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

