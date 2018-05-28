Resurgence of Piracy off the coast of Somalia

In Somalia, after years of being on the decline, piracy off the coast of the country is making a comeback.

According to the annual State of Piracy report by the non-profit, One Earth Future’s Oceans Beyond Piracy program, the number of incidents in the Horn of Africa region doubled in 2017 compared to 2016.

The report said the increase showcased that pirate groups have still retained their ability to organize and attack ships transiting through the region