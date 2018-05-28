Resurgence of Piracy off the coast of Somalia

The Morning Call
In Somalia, after years of being on the decline, piracy off the coast of the country is making a comeback.
According to the annual State of Piracy report by the non-profit, One Earth Future’s Oceans Beyond Piracy program, the number of incidents in the Horn of Africa region doubled in 2017 compared to 2016.
The report said the increase showcased that pirate groups have still retained their ability to organize and attack ships transiting through the region
02:09
Somalia's traditional textiles fray at the seams as cheap imports flood markets
Go to video
Tropical cyclone hits Horn of Africa, kills at least 15 in Somaliland
Go to video
Somalia president wants end to senseless hostilities between regions
Go to video
AMISOM leaders endorse Somalia's readiness to take over security responsibilities
Go to video
Explosion in Somali khat market kills 5 people, 10 wounded
Go to video
Al Shabaab stones Somali woman to death, accuse her of having multiple husbands