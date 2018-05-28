Macron to host conference on Libya crisis

Libya stakeholders have been invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron to the Elysée palace in Paris on Tuesday for an international conference that aims to pave the way for elections that could be held in Libya by the end of 2018.

According to the French President’s office, the aim of this meeting to be held under the auspices of the United Nations, is to “to engage in the implementation of an inclusive political roadmap for a way out of the crisis that has affected the country and the region for many years.’‘ said Radio France Internationale.

Macron will host the four main rival leaders of Libya including Fayez al-Sarraj, Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Salah and Khaled al-Mishri.

The report said the parties have agreed to sign a declaration that “sets the framework for a political process” that provides for the holding of legislative and presidential elections, if possible by the end of the year.

This commitment will be made in the presence of representatives of 19 countries that includes the five members of the UN Security Council, Italy, neighbouring countries Egypt, Tunisia, Chad and regional powers the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Algeria and Morocco.

Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who heads the African Union’s high-level committee on Libya, will be present alongside the head of the UN mission for Libya, Ghassan Salamé.

Libya has been in a political turmoil since the demise of the late leader Col Muammar Gaddafi.