US-North Korea summit cancelled [International Edition]

After several weeks of very optimistic statements on the much anticipated meeting between leaders of the United States and North Korea, US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, scheduled for June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

