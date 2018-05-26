Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Uganda: 48 people killed in a road accident (Red Cross)

Uganda: 48 people killed in a road accident (Red Cross)

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Up to 48 people have been killed in a grisly accident that happened on Friday night, when a bus travelling from the capital Kampala to Lira in Northern Uganda reportedly rammed into a tractor, the Red Cross said on Saturday.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..