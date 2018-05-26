Uganda: 48 people killed in a road accident (Red Cross)

news
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Up to 48 people have been killed in a grisly accident that happened on Friday night, when a bus travelling from the capital Kampala to Lira in Northern Uganda reportedly rammed into a tractor, the Red Cross said on Saturday.
