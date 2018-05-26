Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kagame's official visit to Ethiopia: Run-down of a busy first day

Kagame's official visit to Ethiopia: Run-down of a busy first day
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

Rwandan president Paul Kagame is in Ethiopia for a three-day official visit which started on Friday. He arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday evening and was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the airport.

Day one of his visit was packed with bilateral meetings, a visit to the Hawassa industrial park and a banquet in his honour in the evening.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared pictures of the welcoming ceremony that included the presentation of a bouquet of flowers and a national guard of honour. Kagame and his host held bilateral talks at the national palace.

President Kagame is a freedom fighter, great gift for the people of Rwanda and for the continent. After fighting for freedom it is difficult to establish institutions, but when you go to Rwanda you can see how this leader has changed the country.

During the visit to the Hawassa Indudtrial Park located about 275km from the capital Addis Ababa, the two leaders interfaced with various companies which started production in the park.

They were briefed on Ethiopia’s industrialization move and of the Hawassa industrial park in particular.

Later in the evening at a banquet held in his honour, Kagame praised Abiy for being the leader he was stressing that the trust and confidence Ethiopia entrusted in him was for a good reason.

Abiy also had some nice words for his guest: ‘President Kagame is a freedom fighter, great gift for the people of Rwanda and for the continent. After fighting for freedom it is difficult to establish institutions, but when you go to Rwanda you can see how this leader has changed the country.’

In terms of gifts, Ethiopia gave Kagame a cow and a calf whiles he also gave Abiy a dance picture of a traditonal warrior.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..