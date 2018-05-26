Eritrea marching forward despite unremitting hostilities - Afwerki

Eritrea president, Isaias Akwerki has stressed that the country has survived over two decades of hostilities in different areas and from different quarters but its drive into the future was on a strong footing.

Afwerki, in his 27th independence anniversary address at the Asmara stadium on Thursday, thus called on citizens to continue to play their roles as a matter of necessity not as an option.

His address which touched on global, regional and national issues read in part: “The extraordinary achievements of the liberation struggle have been repeated and reinforced in the past 25 years of unremitting hostilities.

We have confronted the myriad tentacles of adversity with patience, resilience and strong defiance. We have not capitulated. The antagonisms unleashed against us have lost their steam to dissipate into oblivion.

“The opportunities that stand before us today are substantial. We must accordingly brace ourselves physically and mentally to implement robust programmes of our developmental objectives with more vigorous power and greater pace. This is not an option; it is a necessity.”

Eritrea’s independence celebration was a week-long event that started May 18 and was climaxed yesterday with a well attended parade.