Inspire Africa Africa's digital trailblazers [Inspire Africa] Hannane FERDJANI 26/05 - 13:00 Inspire africa In this episode, INSPIRE AFRICA focuses on exceptional stories in the fields of technology and science. @HFerdjani You may also like eSwatini king should leave politics and focus on marrying – Malema Guinea's president reshuffles govt with looming strikes, civil unrest Ethiopia PM hints of visa-free entry for all Africans From the same country Vehicle importation fraud in Ivory Coast 02:21 Ivorian sect Dozos Brotherhood seeks forgiveness after 2010 bloodbath 04:27 Ivory Coast: groups petition Ouattara over post election crimes [The Morning Call] View more
01:21
Rwanda becomes third country to ratify A.U. free trade pact
01:52
VivaTech 2018: Smart Technology
02:09
2018 VivaTech conference kicks off
Go to video
Nigeria's Bodo community claims win over Shell after latest UK court ruling
Go to video
[Photos] Africa's World Cup presidents who hosted the golden trophy
Go to video
[Photos] Throwback Thursday: African leaders then and now