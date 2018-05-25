Welcome to Africanews

VIivaTech 2018: Digital Africa Initiative

Technology

A global network that brings together the best digital innovation talent in Africa and for Africa? This is the aim of Digital Africa, whose launch was announced on Thursday, at the opening of the 3rd edition of VivaTech in Paris, France.

French President Emmanuel Macron, declared that France is going to invest some public money in the most promising African startups.

Africanews journalist, Brigette Uzezi, who is covering the forum spoke to some of the innovators attending the summit.

