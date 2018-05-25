Ramadan: nine people sentenced to prison for eating in Zanzibar

In Zanzibar, the semi autonomous region of Tanzania, East Africa, nine people have been arrested and sentenced to one month in prison for eating in public during Ramadan.

Well, if you are surprised about the news, it’s that time of year again, 1.84 billion Muslims around the world are fasting in what is called the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world are expected to refrain from eating, drinking even water, and smoking, from sunrise to sunset for about 30 to 33 days.