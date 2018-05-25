Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Ramadan: nine people sentenced to prison for eating in Zanzibar

Ramadan: nine people sentenced to prison for eating in Zanzibar
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In Zanzibar, the semi autonomous region of Tanzania, East Africa, nine people have been arrested and sentenced to one month in prison for eating in public during Ramadan.

Well, if you are surprised about the news, it’s that time of year again, 1.84 billion Muslims around the world are fasting in what is called the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world are expected to refrain from eating, drinking even water, and smoking, from sunrise to sunset for about 30 to 33 days.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..