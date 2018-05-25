[Photos] Africa's World Cup presidents who hosted the golden trophy

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is kicks off in middle of June. The crème de la crème of footballers are set to assemble in a battle for supremacy.



The 32 teams will be aiming for the golden trophy that was last won by the Germans in Brazil. Africa will specifically be looking to win it for the first time.



As part of Africanews’ buildup to the tournament, we retrace the journey of the World Cup trophy. The trophy currently in Russia went on a global tour that started in January 2018 from Colombo, Sri Lanka.



It finally arrived in Vladivostok, Russia on May 1. In the first of a two part series, we look at the trophy’s stops across Africa.



We specifically look at African presidents of participating nations who had the privilege of hosting and hoisting the trophy during its stop – in this context we look at Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, Abdel Fatteh Al-Sisi of Egypt and Macky Sall of Senegal.



The other two African nations heading to Russia but who missed a trophy stopover were Morocco and Tunisia. Incidentally, Egypt was the only North African country to have hosted the trophy.



Buhari hosts trophy at presidency in Abuja

Date of stopover: 7 – 8 March, 2018

Team alias: Super Eagles

Star player (s): Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel

Manager: Gernot Rohr

World Cup appearances: Sixth

President Buhari receives FIFA World Cup Trophy ahead of the 2018 Football World Cup, CHAN Super Eagles Team and Bobsleigh Winter Olympic Team in State House on 7th Mar 2018 pic.twitter.com/6XBGxSS0Q8 — TheCalendar (@TheCalendarNews) March 7, 2018

Macky Sall hosts trophy at presidency in Dakar

Date of stopover: 11 – 12 March, 2018

Team alias: Teranga Lions

Star player (s): Sadio Mane

Manager: Aliou Cisse

World Cup appearances: Second

Le trophée de la Coupe du monde de football #WorldCup a été présenté hier à #Dakar au Président de la République Macky_Sall , en vue du prochain tournoi organisé en #Russia2018 en juin prochain. Karembeu #TrophyTour pic.twitter.com/K9klj6DqE4 — Présidence Sénégal (@PR_Senegal) March 12, 2018

Al Sisi hosts trophy at presidency in Cairo

Date of stopover: 15 – 16 March, 2018

Team alias: The Pharaohs

Star player (s): Mohamed Salah, Essam El Hadary

Manager: Hector Cuper

World Cup appearances: Third