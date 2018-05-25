Ghana FA Boss Nyantakyi on the spot on graft [Sport]

Ghana are not going to the World Cup this year.

But the man man easily recognised as the most successful football head under whose stewardship Ghana first qualified to the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006 and followed that with two more successive appearances in South Africa (2010) and Brazil in 2014, is in serious trouble.

Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has formally been charged with defrauding by false pretense.

Nyantakyi is said to have used the name of the president and his vice president to peddle influence and to extort monies from investigators. The arrest is linked to a yet to be released investigative documentary by a top investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary titled ‘Number 12,’ is said to detail rot and corruption at the GFA and across the football sphere in the country.

Nyantakyi’s arrest has been met with some measure of excitement as Ghanaian football lovers continue to celebrate the fact that corruption at the football association was now coming to light after years of allegation peddling by sports journalists.

Mr Nyantaki, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice president and FIFAexecutive committee member and the two organisations have not yet commented on the issue.

SENEGAL WARMING UP FOR RUSSIA WORLD CUP

Senegal’s World Cup squad has already began their training for the games at Saly-Portudal. The Lions of Teranga are returning to the World Cup after missing out on the last 2 editions – since the 2002 games in Korea and Japan.

Senegal’s preparations got off to a slow start with just seven players on hand for their first training session at the Diambars academy on Tuesday.

However, they expected a full squad on Thursday, save for Sadio Mane, who plays for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday.

The players are hoping to achieve more than the 2002 squad who made friends around the world with their spirited run up to the quarter finals of the games and the fans are equally positive. We have some of their reactions in this episode.