Ebola vaccination campaign begins in DRC

Ebola vaccination campaign begins in DRC
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in DRC, to combat the latest outbreak in the country which has left at least 27 dead and 58 others with symptoms.

Though vaccination has started after the collection of more than 7,500 doses of the Ebola vaccine shipped to the country by the WHO, animist or religious beliefs of the sick and their parents are said to now threaten the effective use of the vaccines.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

