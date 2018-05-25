Ebola vaccination campaign begins in DRC

The Morning Call
The Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in DRC, to combat the latest outbreak in the country which has left at least 27 dead and 58 others with symptoms.
Though vaccination has started after the collection of more than 7,500 doses of the Ebola vaccine shipped to the country by the WHO, animist or religious beliefs of the sick and their parents are said to now threaten the effective use of the vaccines.
01:01
DRC Red cross buries victim of ebola to prevent spread of contagious viral disease
01:04
DRC ebola outbreak not yet an international emergency-WHO
08:04
Ebola outbreak worsens; new case confirmed in urban area
01:49
DR Congo and WHO race to prevent runaway Ebola outbreak
Go to video
DRC confirms first case of Ebola infection in urban health zone
01:35
DR Congo receives first doses of Ebola vaccine amid outbreak